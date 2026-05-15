CREC profit surges 58% as new solar capacity boosts earnings

Revenues from January to March reached P1.14 billion, with electricity sales contributing 85 percent of the total, while EBITDA jumped 53 percent to P593 million from P388 million previously as newly energized facilities lifted margins.

“CREC’s profitability has improved greatly as evidenced by our EBITDA, as we make way for our newly energized solar facilities attributed to our GEAP commitment, among others,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said.

To sustain growth momentum, the company said it is ramping up capacity additions this year, with the Binalonan, Bolbok, and Pagbilao solar plants scheduled for energization in the second quarter.

“Our Binalonan, Bolbok, and Pagbilao solar plants are scheduled for energization in the second quarter, and when those facilities come online, our revenues and earnings will reflect the full scale of what we have built,” Tan said.

CREC recently energized solar facilities in Pangasinan and Negros Occidental, raising its gross renewable energy capacity to 791 megawatt-peak.

The energization of new projects marks another step toward the company’s target of delivering five gigawatts of renewable energy capacity within five years, with more solar facilities in Pangasinan, Batangas, and Quezon lined up for commissioning in the coming quarters.