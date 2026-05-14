Wilbert Ross marks 10 years in entertainment with back-to-back concert triumph

For Wilbert, however, the success carries a much deeper meaning.

Long before the sold-out shows, charting songs, and hit digital series, Ross was a young man from Davao del Sur who left home to chase an uncertain dream in Manila.

“Wala talaga akong kilala sa Manila. Talagang dayo ako dito,” he once recalled, remembering the difficult days when he stayed with relatives in Novaliches while auditioning for opportunities in showbiz.

“Tabi-tabi kaming matulog sa bahay nila… Kapag na-stretch ko ang kamay ko, abot na ng paa ko ang wall. Ganu’n kaliit lang ang place nila.”

At the time, Ross was also forced to make a painful decision between finishing his Engineering studies and pursuing entertainment full-time. Despite holding a scholarship connected to his Indonesian roots and having a clearer path waiting for him abroad, he chose to gamble on his passion.

“Kung may gagawin ako sa buhay ko at mapapagod din ako, at least, masaya ako sa ginagawa ko. Gusto ko ang ginagawa ko,” he shared.

Ross first entered the public eye through talent competitions like Tawag ng Tanghalan and Pinoy Boyband Superstar before eventually becoming one of the original members of the all-male dance group Hashtags on It’s Showtime in 2017.

That exposure opened doors for him in television, film, and eventually music. Over the years, he steadily built an acting portfolio that included projects such as Hello, Love, Goodbye , Nokturno , and Pagpag 24/7 .

His career reached another turning point after signing with Viva Artists Agency, where he began landing bigger acting opportunities, including his breakout role as Arkin Sanchez in the hit Viva One series Golden Scenery of Tomorrow opposite Bea Binene . Their on-screen chemistry eventually gave rise to the popular “WilBea” pairing, drawing a loyal following online and during live appearances.

But beyond acting, music remained closest to Ross’ heart.

In 2025, he released his first full-length album, Aking Musika, a deeply personal project that reflected his evolving artistry as a songwriter and performer. Unlike many artists pressured by deadlines and trends, Ross intentionally took his time crafting the album.

“Ayaw kong gawing trabahong trabaho ‘yung music ko,” he explained.

“Ayaw kong magkaroon ng pressure sa akin na dapat gawin ko ’to. Kasi ganun ko kamahal ’yung music na ayaw kong umabot sa point na mapagod ako dito kasi ginagawa ko na siya lagi.”

He added that the project represented something deeply personal to him.

“My first love,” he said when asked to describe the album in three words.

The concert also serves as a celebration of everything Ross endured behind the scenes — from surviving on a small weekly allowance in Manila to moments when he nearly gave up on his dream entirely.

“At that point, tumawag na ako kay Mama,” he remembered of one of his lowest moments after an unsuccessful audition stint.

“Sabi ni Mama sa akin, ‘Anak, umuwi ka na lang dito. Ipagpatuloy mo na lang ang pag-aaral mo.’”

But Ross chose to stay.

Today, after years of persistence, he now owns his own car, is paying for his condominium in Quezon City, and continues expanding his career across music, acting, directing, hosting, and business ventures.

As he prepares to step onto the New Frontier Theater stage for two consecutive sold-out nights, Ross remains grounded in gratitude for the supporters who stayed with him through every chapter of his journey.

For many fans, “WRten by” is more than just a concert — it is the story of an artist who refused to quit, even when success once seemed impossibly far away.