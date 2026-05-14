WHO confirms eight cases of hantavirus infection

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported eight confirmed infections of Andes virus (ANDV), also known to cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).
“Eight cases were laboratory-confirmed for ANDV infection, two are probable, and one case remains inconclusive and [is] undergoing further testing,” the WHO said.
As of 13 May, a total of 11 cases, including three deaths, have been reported, all involving passengers of the MV Hondius.
The WHO said the origin of the outbreak remains unknown and is being managed through a coordinated international response. Its working hypothesis suggests the first case was likely acquired before boarding the cruise, with limited evidence of human-to-human transmission.
HPS symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills, headache, fever and muscle pain.