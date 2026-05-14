WHO confirms eight cases of hantavirus infection

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported eight confirmed infections of Andes virus (ANDV), also known to cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

“Eight cases were laboratory-confirmed for ANDV infection, two are probable, and one case remains inconclusive and [is] undergoing further testing,” the WHO said.

As of 13 May, a total of 11 cases, including three deaths, have been reported, all involving passengers of the MV Hondius.