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WHO confirms eight cases of hantavirus infection

World Health Organization (WHO)
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The World Health Organization (WHO) reported eight confirmed infections of Andes virus (ANDV), also known to cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

“Eight cases were laboratory-confirmed for ANDV infection, two are probable, and one case remains inconclusive and [is] undergoing further testing,” the WHO said.

As of 13 May, a total of 11 cases, including three deaths, have been reported, all involving passengers of the MV Hondius.

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The WHO said the origin of the outbreak remains unknown and is being managed through a coordinated international response. Its working hypothesis suggests the first case was likely acquired before boarding the cruise, with limited evidence of human-to-human transmission.

HPS symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills, headache, fever and muscle pain.

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