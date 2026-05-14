Vegetable farmers pray for more government support

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Vegetable farmers and traders at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post appeal for increased government support for the local agricultural sector.
Members of the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Area, Inc. conducted prayer rally at 6:00 p.m. of May 13, 2026 as part of their mobilizations against current national policies on vegetable trade.
The prayer rally was aimed at calling for the immediate cancellation of carrot importations approved by the Department of Agriculture (DA) The said imports are scheduled to arrive between April and July 2026. The group expressed significant concern that the influx of foreign produce, combined with ongoing issues of vegetable smuggling, severely undermines the local economy and the livelihoods of Benguet producers.
The league presented a formal manifesto addressed to the national government.