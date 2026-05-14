‘The White Lotus’ unveils star-studded season 4 cast

The Emmy®-winning HBO Original series The White Lotus returns for its fourth season with an expanded cast, bringing fresh intrigue to its signature blend of luxury and chaos.

Known for its satirical take on affluent holidaymakers and resort staff, the series once again peels back the glossy surface of high-end escapes to reveal simmering tensions, power struggles and emotional fractures that unfold behind closed doors.

Created by Mike White, the upcoming season shifts the action to Cannes, where a new group of guests and employees cross paths over the span of a single week. Leading the cast are Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, and a wide roster of international talent, with newly announced additions Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang.

he White Lotus season four is expected to release in 2027.