SC orders Senate Blue Ribbon to explain bid to keep flood control draft report under wraps

At the same time, it denied the petitioners’ request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and a status quo ante order, allowing the committee to maintain control of the document for now.

The petition was filed by lawyers Eldrige Marvin Aceron, Sikini Labastilla, and Purificacion Bartolome-Bernabe, who went to the Court as citizens and legal professionals.

They are asking the Court to compel the release of the committee’s draft partial report, arguing that it has become a matter of urgent public interest amid allegations tied to alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Also named respondents include Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito, and Sherwin Gatchalian, as well as the Senate of the Philippines, represented by the Senate President.

At the center of the dispute is a draft partial report allegedly containing findings and recommendations, which the petitioners say should be made public. They claim access was previously denied after the committee invoked the deliberative process privilege.

The committee, however, maintained that releasing internal drafts could undermine frank discussion and create a chilling effect on legislative deliberations.

The petitioners countered this, arguing that the privilege no longer applies after Lacson publicly discussed portions of the draft in interviews and official statements.

They also pointed to media reports suggesting the draft recommended filing plunder and other criminal charges against certain incumbent officials over alleged flood control irregularities.