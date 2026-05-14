SC may require court okay for Hague transfer

Legal vacuum

The legal debate comes amid arguments that the Philippines lacks a clear statutory framework governing cooperation with the ICC following the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019.

While extradition cases are governed by Presidential Decree 1069 and the 2025 Rules on Extradition Proceedings, no equivalent law currently exists for ICC-related transfers.

Valdez said this legal vacuum could compel the Supreme Court to impose constitutional safeguards similar to those applied in extradition cases.

Lawyers for Dela Rosa have raised the same argument in pleadings before the High Court, insisting that any arrest or surrender based on an ICC warrant must first secure judicial authorization under Philippine law.

The senator’s legal team argued that an Interpol diffusion or ICC warrant cannot automatically justify the arrest or transfer of a Filipino citizen without an independent determination by Philippine courts.

On 11 November 2025, the Supreme Court directed parties in several habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of former president Rodrigo Duterte to submit memoranda discussing the relationship among domestic law, constitutional rights and the Philippines’ international obligations.

Judicial guidelines

Valdez said the same constitutional principles governing extradition should apply to ICC transfers.

“Since the State must go to court before handing a Filipino to a foreign government for prosecution, the same principle should apply to surrender before the ICC,” he said.

As this developed, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino pressed the SC to rule “expeditiously” on long-pending cases such as that of Dela Rosa.

The party said the lack of clear judicial guidelines on the enforcement of foreign or international warrants, particularly in cases linked to the ICC has already created confusion that nearly escalated into violence during a recent Senate incident.