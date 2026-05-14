PDP to SC: Decide fast on ICC, extradition rights amid Bato controversy

“We call on the Honorable Supreme Court, with the deepest of respect, to act expeditiously on the pending cases before it regarding the rights of persons sought to be extradited by international tribunals or foreign jurisdictions,” the PDP said, urging the High Court to set “clear-cut rules” to prevent repeat confrontations.

The appeal comes as Senator Ronald dela Rosa has asked the SC to block any arrest, detention, or surrender linked to reported ICC warrant proceedings tied to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

He is also challenging related subpoenas and alleged enforcement moves by state agencies.

The PDP warned that without judicial clarity, similar incidents could escalate further, and urged the public to defend constitutional rights strictly through lawful means.

The controversy has also spilled into political alliances, with PDP backing calls for preventive suspension of officials allegedly involved in the disputed Senate incident, which it described as chaotic and a “palpable affront” to democratic institutions.

Earlier, Senator Imee Marcos called for the preventive suspension of NBI officials following alleged operatives’ entry into the Senate during incidents on 11 and 13 May.

Marcos urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to temporarily remove NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag, NBI-NCR Chief Atty. Emeterio Dongallo Jr., and NBI-Organized and Transnational Crime Division Chief Atty. Jerome Bomediano, while an investigation is ongoing.

She described the incident as a “clear disrespect” toward the Senate and an abuse of authority, questioning who authorized the operation and who benefited from the disruption.

“Kung totoong walang itinatago, bakit kailangan nilang lusubin ang Senado?” Marcos said, adding that the alleged operation undermined democratic institutions.

Marcos also filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 396 seeking a formal inquiry into the reported actions of law enforcement personnel and private individuals inside the Senate.

She warned that allowing the matter to go unchecked could embolden similar incidents in other government institutions, stressing the need for accountability.

The SC earlier ordered the executive branch to comment on Dela Rosa’s petitions within 72 hours but has yet to issue any immediate restraining order, saying any urgent relief remains under its discretion as circumstances develop.