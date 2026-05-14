OSG answering SC over ICC plea

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) said Thursday it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order directing government respondents to comment on Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s plea for protection from arrest in connection with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war.

In a statement, the OSG said it would file the required comment on behalf of all respondents in the petition filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Dela Rosa against the Executive Secretary and other government officials.