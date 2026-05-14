OSG answering SC over ICC plea

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) said Thursday it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order directing government respondents to comment on Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s plea for protection from arrest in connection with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war.
In a statement, the OSG said it would file the required comment on behalf of all respondents in the petition filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Dela Rosa against the Executive Secretary and other government officials.
The Supreme Court earlier directed respondents to submit their comments within a non-extendible period of 72 hours from the uploading of the resolution on the eCourtPH system and publication on the High Court’s website.
The OSG said the resolution was uploaded at 6:44 p.m. on 13 May, giving government lawyers until 6:44 p.m. on 16 May to respond.
On Thursday, Dela Rosa filed another petition asking the SC to grant an earlier temporary restraining order he prayed for against efforts to arrest him on the strength of a warrant issued by the ICC.
He also questioned the legality of a subpoena issued by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group requiring him to appear at Camp Crame in connection with alleged extrajudicial killings during his tenure as Davao City police chief.
The CIDG has withdrawn the subpoena and denied issuing a new one.