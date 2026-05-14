NGCP lifts yellow alert over Luzon Grid

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted the yellow alert status over the Luzon grid at around 2 a.m. Thursday.
NGCP said available capacity reached 11,982 megawatts (MW), while peak demand stood at 11,194 MW.
Red and yellow alerts were raised across the Luzon grid on Wednesday, prompting warnings from Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) about the current system condition and possible Manual Load Dropping, or rotational power interruptions.
Areas affected included Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila and Rizal.
A yellow alert is declared when reserve power falls below the required operating margin, although supply remains sufficient to meet current demand.