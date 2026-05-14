NGCP lifts yellow alert over Luzon Grid

(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on July 12, 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra. The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid, and is valued at PhP20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects, contributing to economic growth. Photo by YUMMIE DINGDING

Dannah Macapagal









Copied The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted the yellow alert status over the Luzon grid at around 2 a.m. Thursday. NGCP said available capacity reached 11,982 megawatts (MW), while peak demand stood at 11,194 MW. First yellow alert in Luzon raised as buffer shrinks Red and yellow alerts were raised across the Luzon grid on Wednesday, prompting warnings from Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) about the current system condition and possible Manual Load Dropping, or rotational power interruptions. Areas affected included Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila and Rizal. A yellow alert is declared when reserve power falls below the required operating margin, although supply remains sufficient to meet current demand.