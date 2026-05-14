Maximalist or minimalist: These jewelry styles are trending for 2026

In recent years, fashion has become a literal playground — one where a linear definition of a trend no longer exists. Certain silhouettes and styles may take their turn through the revolving door of viral moments, but straight up sartorialists, vintage-loving ladies and cool, casual girlies play by their own rules when it comes to dressing up. Fine diamond jewelry, dainty necklaces, chunky beads, sculptural clusters and even feathers are are key to the accessories game. And a little bit of everything is what you need to set you off on the right on that style track.

Now that you’ve got your jewelry game all set, here are some styling tips to take you from okay to slay.