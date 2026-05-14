Maximalist or minimalist: These jewelry styles are trending for 2026

In recent years, fashion has become a literal playground — one where a linear definition of a trend no longer exists. Certain silhouettes and styles may take their turn through the revolving door of viral moments, but straight up sartorialists, vintage-loving ladies and cool, casual girlies play by their own rules when it comes to dressing up. Fine diamond jewelry, dainty necklaces, chunky beads, sculptural clusters and even feathers are are key to the accessories game. And a little bit of everything is what you need to set you off on the right on that style track.
Now that you’ve got your jewelry game all set, here are some styling tips to take you from okay to slay.
Lock in those layers
Call it a necklace stack or a neck mess, but there is something about layered necklaces that gives your outfit that final bit of flourish. For a more casual vibe, mix in beads, chunky gold chains, and chunk pendants. On the other hand, dainty chains and sculptural pieces piled on to a top with clean lines gives you a polished and elevated look. Don’t let your wrists get jealous and stack on those bracelets, too.
Don’t be afraid to mixed metals
This is a rule that is meant to be broken. Go ahead and mix gold and silver and pewter in one look. Maybe go for gold earrings, and a mix of silver and gold for your necklaces and bracelets. A good rule of thumb would be to pick a dominant color, and then add pieces to complement that. Nobela Jewelry has a lily pad necklace that mixes silver and gold – you can start there if you’re a newbie in the mixed metals game.
Don’t be afraid of making statement
Statement earrings or pendants, with colored feathers, and dangling pearls and beads, or sculptural pieces in hammered metal are daunting to wear. Yes, their size is the point. The key to wearing them is proportion. Statement accessories should be the star of your outfit, so keep the rest simple. Or put some distance between the pieces — wear the earrings, but skip the necklace in favor of a bracelet or bangle.
Strike a balance
This is probably the most important rule. Ever the style icon, Coco Chanel is known to have said “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” There is wisdom in that, as we tend to be overzealous when it comes to accessorizing. Do a quick mirror check to make sure your look leans more sophisticated, and less Christmas tree. If you like what you see, then head on out and conquer the world.
Carefree Bohemian
People don’t call it a “boho summer” for no reason. So a cacophony of beads, bright colors, gemstones, feathers, all put together are a must for a cool carefree vibe. Basic maxi-dresses, shorts and a printed shirt feel a little sexier with a waterfall of necklaces, or a stack of gold bracelets and beads.
Whimsical and dainty
Diamonds (and gold jewelry) are a girl’s best friend. And that is a fact. Far removed from some of lola’s gaudy settings, fine gold and diamond jewelry now come in dainty designs that are all about a whimsical vibe. Think a pizza slice, a strawberry, or even flowers — so pick the one that makes your personality shine.
In recent years, lab grown diamonds — like My Diamond’s White Halo collection — are becoming more commonplace. As the name implies, it is made in the lab, but are equal in quality, durability, clarity, and value to natural diamonds. At a more affordable price point, it is now easier to treat yourself to a pair of diamond studs.
Sculptural in shape
Sculptural shapes and architectural forms are becoming the statement piece of the season. Think of them as wearable pieces of art that take a lot of confidence to wear. If you’re a minimalist, a classic torque necklace is subtle but still edgy. If you have a penchant for bigger pieces, geometric shapes or a sculpted neckpiece add sophistication to basic white and black.
Sculptural shapes and architectural forms are becoming the statement piece of the season. Think of them as wearable pieces of art that take a lot of confidence to wear. If you’re a minimalist, a classic torque necklace is subtle but still edgy. If you have a penchant for bigger pieces, geometric shapes or a sculpted neckpiece add sophistication to basic white and black.