‘Fourth Wing’ heads to TV with major fantasy adaptation

Prime Video has officially ordered a series adaptation of Fourth Wing, based on the bestselling fantasy novel by Rebecca Yarros.

Announced during Amazon’s upfront presentation in New York, the upcoming show will be led by The Haunting of Hill House and Locke & Key writer Meredith Averill, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lisa Joy will direct the pilot episode.

The story follows Violet Sorrengail, a young woman forced to enter the dangerous Basgiath War College, where cadets compete to become elite dragon riders. Set in a brutal world shaped by survival, war, and romance, the novel became a global hit in the romantasy genre.

Yarros will also executive produce alongside Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Nolan, and other producers attached to the project.

“I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Yarros said.