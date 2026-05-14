DOT urges locals: Report erring foreign tourists in Siargao

In the past months, reports on social media showed that some Israeli visitors were seen drunk and went berserk, attacking the owner of a café who displayed a pro-Palestinian flag, with reports of owners being beaten with sticks, and CCTV cameras destroyed.

On the other hand, there are also reports of harassment toward locals, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and restaurant staff, along with the use of derogatory language.

“We stand in defense of Siargao’s tourism, but more than that, we stand in defense of Filipino dignity and welfare. At the same time, we call on the public not to paint an entire race or nationality with the same brush. The actions of a few do not speak for the many,” the DoT stressed.

Despite this, the DoT tells foreign visitors that they are welcome in the Philippines; however, urging them to be good guests, honor the Filipino people, and the Filipino people will honor them back even more.

“For the safety and well-being of all, we urge the public and tourists alike to heed the call of the Local Government Unit of Siargao, telling citizens that if they witness any form of violence against a tourist, report them immediately to the local police; submitting evidence, such as photos or CCTV footage, that may help expedite the investigation, and staying vigilant and report any form of violence to the authorities without delay.