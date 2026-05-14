DOLE hails TMI for 1.64M safe man-hours

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Caraga has cited the Therma Marine Inc. (TMI) in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte for achieving at least 1.5 million safe man-hours with zero Lost Time Incident.

The awarding ceremony was held during the Safety Milestone (SMILE) Award held in Butuan City on 28 April 2026.

Therma Marine Inc. (TMI) is a major power generation subsidiary of AboitizPower operating in the Mindanao region of the Philippines.

The company specializes in providing fast, responsive peaking power and ancillary services to maintain grid stability and prevent power shortages across 23 electric cooperatives and distribution utilities.

TMI surpassed the said record with 1.64 million safe man-hours, reflecting its strong commitment to workplace safety.

The company also promotes employee well-being through programs like “Project Amping” that monitors workers’ emotional health, and “Rise and Shine” that boosts contractor morale through safety engagement.

TMI operates a 100MW oil-fired plant in Nasipit, supporting the Mindanao grid, alongside ongoing efforts to enhance reliability through a 48 MW battery energy storage system.

The SMILE Award is an incentive program from the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) that recognizes companies for outstanding workplace safety and health performance.

It is primarily awarded to establishments that achieve zero lost-time accidents (LTA) and maintain strict compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS).