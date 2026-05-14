Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You and your partner are in a good mood, but there is a small issue that could grow.
Health: Your energy is high, but you tend to stay up late.
Career: There is progress at work, but you may overlook an important detail.
Wealth: Extra money may come your way, but there is temptation to spend it immediately.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 2
Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to avoid hidden negativity around you.
OX
Love: Your relationship is stable, but there is an unspoken issue that still has not been discussed.
Health: You feel fine, but do not overwork your body. Burnout is not immediately noticeable.
Career: There is pressure you keep ignoring, but it may affect your performance. Do not disregard the warning signs.
Wealth: Your finances are doing well, but there is a small leak in your spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a Murano crystal bracelet in gold tones.
TIGER
Love: There is excitement in your love life, but it also comes with unpredictability.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of overexertion.
Career: An opportunity may come, but it includes a hidden challenge.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn, but there is also a risk of losses.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Use a Kitsune charm for discernment and strategic thinking.
RABBIT
Love: The energy feels gentle, but you may tend to avoid confrontation.
Health: You may seem okay, but there is underlying stress. Do not ignore mental fatigue.
Career: Work flows smoothly, but there may be a detail you could overlook.
Wealth: A small blessing may come, but do not spend it immediately.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for emotional clarity.
DRAGON
Love: Your personality feels strong today, but you may hurt someone’s feelings without realizing it.
Health: There is a buildup of stress that may cause fatigue.
Career: Success is coming, but it also comes with pressure.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn, but it comes with risks.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Use a Pi Yao bracelet for protection against financial loss.
SNAKE
Love: Your love life feels quiet, but there are things left unsaid.
Health: Avoid unhealthy eating habits. Small neglect may become a bigger problem.
Career: There is progress, but there is competition you may not notice.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but hidden expenses may arise soon.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a blue elephant charm for wisdom and career protection.
HORSE
Love: Your energy feels joyful, but you may become careless.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of overexertion.
Career: You have momentum, but there may be a detail you could overlook.
Wealth: Extra money may come, but there is temptation to spend.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Use a fortune horse keychain for balanced success.
GOAT
Love: You are emotional today and easily affected.
Health: You may feel emotionally drained.
Career: An opportunity may come, but it also carries pressure.
Wealth: Avoid stress shopping. You may regret the expenses afterward.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Use a Murano pastel bracelet for calming energy.
MONKEY
Love: The energy feels playful, but you may not take other people’s feelings seriously.
Health: Watch your diet and lifestyle. Small imbalances may grow into bigger problems.
Career: An opportunity may appear, but it requires focus.
Wealth: Extra income may come, but there is temptation to spend it immediately.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm for controlled luck and discipline.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there may be a truth that is difficult to accept. Health: Avoid staying up late and stress.
Career: Recognition is coming, but it also brings expectations.
Wealth: Finances are stable, but there is an upcoming expense.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection.
DOG
Love: You have support, but there are still things left undiscussed.
Health: Watch out for physical exhaustion.
Career: A challenge is coming that will test your patience.
Wealth: There may be delays in money matters.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a guardian protection keychain for safety and stability.
PIG
Love: The energy feels warm, but you may tend to trust too quickly. Be careful.
Health: You feel good, but do not abuse your body. Too much indulgence comes with consequences.
Career: Teamwork flows well, but there may be a hidden issue that could surface.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but it comes with expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet for protection.