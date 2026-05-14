Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You and your partner are in a good mood, but there is a small issue that could grow.

Health: Your energy is high, but you tend to stay up late.

Career: There is progress at work, but you may overlook an important detail.

Wealth: Extra money may come your way, but there is temptation to spend it immediately.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to avoid hidden negativity around you.