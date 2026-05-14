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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (15 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You and your partner are in a good mood, but there is a small issue that could grow.

Health: Your energy is high, but you tend to stay up late. 

Career: There is progress at work, but you may overlook an important detail. 

Wealth: Extra money may come your way, but there is temptation to spend it immediately. 

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet to avoid hidden negativity around you.

OX

Love: Your relationship is stable, but there is an unspoken issue that still has not been discussed. 

Health: You feel fine, but do not overwork your body. Burnout is not immediately noticeable.

Career: There is pressure you keep ignoring, but it may affect your performance. Do not disregard the warning signs.

Wealth: Your finances are doing well, but there is a small leak in your spending. 

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a Murano crystal bracelet in gold tones.

TIGER

Love: There is excitement in your love life, but it also comes with unpredictability. 

Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of overexertion. 

Career: An opportunity may come, but it includes a hidden challenge. 

Wealth: There is a chance to earn, but there is also a risk of losses. 

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Use a Kitsune charm for discernment and strategic thinking.

RABBIT

Love: The energy feels gentle, but you may tend to avoid confrontation.

Health: You may seem okay, but there is underlying stress. Do not ignore mental fatigue.

Career: Work flows smoothly, but there may be a detail you could overlook. 

Wealth: A small blessing may come, but do not spend it immediately. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for emotional clarity.

DRAGON

Love: Your personality feels strong today, but you may hurt someone’s feelings without realizing it. 

Health: There is a buildup of stress that may cause fatigue. 

Career: Success is coming, but it also comes with pressure.

Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn, but it comes with risks. 

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Use a Pi Yao bracelet for protection against financial loss.

SNAKE

Love: Your love life feels quiet, but there are things left unsaid. 

Health: Avoid unhealthy eating habits. Small neglect may become a bigger problem.

Career: There is progress, but there is competition you may not notice. 

Wealth: Finances are stable, but hidden expenses may arise soon. 

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a blue elephant charm for wisdom and career protection.

HORSE

Love: Your energy feels joyful, but you may become careless.

Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of overexertion. 

Career: You have momentum, but there may be a detail you could overlook.

Wealth: Extra money may come, but there is temptation to spend.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Use a fortune horse keychain for balanced success.

GOAT

Love: You are emotional today and easily affected. 

Health: You may feel emotionally drained. 

Career: An opportunity may come, but it also carries pressure. 

Wealth: Avoid stress shopping. You may regret the expenses afterward.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Use a Murano pastel bracelet for calming energy.

MONKEY

Love: The energy feels playful, but you may not take other people’s feelings seriously. 

Health: Watch your diet and lifestyle. Small imbalances may grow into bigger problems.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but it requires focus. 

Wealth: Extra income may come, but there is temptation to spend it immediately. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm for controlled luck and discipline.

ROOSTER

Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there may be a truth that is difficult to accept. Health: Avoid staying up late and stress.

Career: Recognition is coming, but it also brings expectations. 

Wealth: Finances are stable, but there is an upcoming expense. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection.

DOG

Love: You have support, but there are still things left undiscussed. 

Health: Watch out for physical exhaustion. 

Career: A challenge is coming that will test your patience. 

Wealth: There may be delays in money matters.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a guardian protection keychain for safety and stability.

PIG

Love: The energy feels warm, but you may tend to trust too quickly. Be careful.

Health: You feel good, but do not abuse your body. Too much indulgence comes with consequences.

Career: Teamwork flows well, but there may be a hidden issue that could surface.

Wealth: There is a small gain, but it comes with expenses. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet for protection.

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