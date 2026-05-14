Cheaper Netflix coming: Ad-supported plan set for Phl rollout in 2027

Filipino viewers will soon have a cheaper way to stream their favorite films and series as Netflix confirmed that its ad-supported subscription tier will officially roll out in the Philippines in 2027.

The country is among 15 new markets included in the streaming giant’s next global expansion of Netflix with Ads, which first launched in select territories in 2022. Other countries joining the rollout include Thailand, Indonesia, Sweden, Switzerland and New Zealand.

The ad-supported option will allow subscribers to access Netflix’s full lineup of movies, series, documentaries and live content at a lower monthly price, with short advertisements placed between programming.

Amy Reinhard, president of Advertising at Netflix, said the expansion reflects the company’s growing confidence in the platform’s advertising business and audience reach worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding Netflix with ads to 15 new countries around the world in 2027, including in the Philippines,” Reinhard shared. “For members, it means more ways to enjoy Netflix at a price that works for them and for advertisers, this means the opportunity to connect to even more passionate, engaged Netflix fans around the world. We see plenty of room for growth and I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds.”

Netflix said more details about local pricing and subscription options will be announced in the coming months.

The company also revealed that its ad-supported service now reaches over 250 million monthly active viewers globally, with more than 80 percent of subscribers actively watching every week. According to Netflix, the ads tier currently accounts for over 60 percent of all first-quarter signups in supported markets.

Beyond traditional commercials, the streamer is also planning to expand advertising opportunities through podcasts, vertical videos, live events and its fan platform Tudum beginning in 2027.

“We have cutting-edge technology, great entertainment across shows, movies, podcasts, and live events, and the most engaged and attentive audience. We’ve proven we are effective, and now we’re expanding ads to more places. Netflix is ready to compete with anyone,” Reinhard added.