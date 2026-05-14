BSP crafts national financial education strategy

Set for release this year

Targeted for release this year, the framework is currently undergoing consultations with stakeholders from government, industry, civil society and development institutions.

The BSP said it convened representatives from various sectors on 13 May at its Manila headquarters to discuss the country’s financial education landscape, existing gaps and priority initiatives.

Participants also joined workshops aimed at identifying policy priorities and refining the strategy, building on previous consultations and studies on financial literacy initiatives across the country.

Inputs gathered from stakeholders will be consolidated and analyzed to improve the framework before finalization.