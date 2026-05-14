21 Malaybalay City employees test positive for drugs

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — At least 21 employees of the Malaybalay City government in Bukidnon tested positive for illegal drug use during recent random screenings, officials said Friday.

Jonah Ranolo, focal person for the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, said the testing was conducted among city personnel in late April.

The results are currently undergoing confirmatory testing to determine the specific substances used, such as methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, or marijuana.

The city has not yet specified the employment status of those involved. Under current protocols, the affected employees are permitted to continue reporting to work until 15 May.

Following the final results, the workers will face administrative proceedings and may be required to undergo drug rehabilitation.

In a separate enforcement action in nearby Cagayan de Oro, 10 traffic enforcers with the Road and Traffic Administration tested positive during a surprise mandatory screening.

PDEA regional director Alex Tablante said the operation, conducted last month, tested 161 personnel. Of the 10 who failed the initial urine test, nine were positive for shabu and one for marijuana.