Visayas braces for tight power supply during evening peak hours

A yellow alert is declared when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement, signaling a tight power supply situation although no power interruption has been declared.

NGCP said the alert, raised for the second straight day, was triggered by forced outages at several power plants and high electricity demand during evening hours.

Among the plants currently offline are TVI Unit 1 with a capacity of 169 MW, TVI Unit 2 with another 169 MW, and PEDC Unit 3 with 150 MW.

The grid operator added that 20 power plants remain on forced outage, including 11 plants that have been offline since March 2026, four since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one plant that has been unavailable since 2021.

Meanwhile, 12 other power plants are operating on derated capacities, leaving a total of 857.2 MW unavailable to the grid.

Electricity demand in the Visayas typically rises during the evening as households and businesses simultaneously use more power, putting pressure on available reserves.