Tough tests await UP at AUBL

University of the Philippines (UP) is tipped to test its mettle against the best schools in Asia when it competes in the Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) set from 2 to 9 August at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol told DAILY TRIBUNE that joining the prestigious 12-team tournament will give them some edge as they face top-tier schools in the region as part of their preparation for Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.