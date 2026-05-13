Tough tests await UP at AUBL

University of the Philippines (UP) is tipped to test its mettle against the best schools in Asia when it competes in the Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) set from 2 to 9 August at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol told DAILY TRIBUNE that joining the prestigious 12-team tournament will give them some edge as they face top-tier schools in the region as part of their preparation for Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.
“It will be an honor and privilege for the UP Fighting Maroons to represent the country in this tournament. It will be a venue for the team to test itself against the best teams in the region,” Perasol said in an online conversation.
“This tournament is just one of those that we are playing in. The whole off-season experience will hopefully get the team readier for the next UAAP.”
The Fighting Maroons will compete against Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Chinese University of Hong Kong from China; Hakuoh University and Waseda University from Japan; Korea University and Yonsei University from South Korea; National Chengchi University from Chinese Taipei; National University of Mongolia; and the University of Sydney from Australia.