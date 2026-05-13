“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” set returns for season 3

The fantasy series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” reached its 3rd season and officially confirmed the premiere date to streaming platforms on 11 November.

This upcoming season takes place several years after the events of Season 2, during the height of the war between the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord aims to forge the One Ring to secure triumph.

One of Prime Video’s biggest series, the fantasy show based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien has reached more than 185 million views worldwide since its debut.

The streaming platform promoted the series for its strong streaming performance, with Season 1 remaining its biggest TV series, while Season 2 ranks among its top-performing returning seasons.

The series explores the 2nd age of middle-earth, featuring the forging of powerful rings, the rise of kingdom, and the return of the evil.