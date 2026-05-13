TESDA gives free certification services to OFWs in Malaysia

State skills training agency Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) has given free assessment and certification services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Malaysia to ensure that their skills are officially recognized.

The agency’s Overseas Assessment Program (OAP) was conducted in partnership with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

TESDA said that 81 out of 82 OFWs successfully earned their National Certificates (NCs). Through this initiative, Filipino workers were able to obtain TESDA certifications without the need to return to the Philippines.

The free assessments covered several in-demand qualifications, including Hairdressing NC II, Barista NC II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II, Bartending NC II, Cookery NC II, and Dressmaking NC II.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to making government services more accessible to OFWs while recognizing their skills and competencies abroad.

One of the beneficiaries, OFW Neldie Rosal, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to undergo assessment in Malaysia without incurring additional travel expenses.

TESDA said the Overseas Assessment Program is part of its continuing efforts to bring free assessment and certification services closer to OFWs and support their professional advancement abroad.

The agency is also preparing to conduct similar OAP activities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the coming months. NEIL ALCOBER