Senate shooting puts NBI official under spotlight

Jerome Bomediano, identified as the chief of the NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division, allegedly ordered an operation on 13 May to “take” Sen. Bato dela Rosa “at all cost.”

Sen. Imee Marcos said an arrested purported NBI confidential agent tagged Bomediano after being arrested inside the Senate premises following a shooting on the second floor involving elements of the Senate security, the Marines and police guarding the building.

Videos showed a marked NBI van near the GSIS gate and men wearing NBI vests inside the GSIS compound before the shooting.

The footage contrasted with statements from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and NBI Director Melvin Matibag that no NBI personnel were involved in the Senate shooting and that no NBI agents were in the area.

The Senate holds office in Pasay City within the GSIS compound. Earlier reports said the armed men who tried to take Dela Rosa entered through an area connecting the Senate and the GSIS.

Dela Rosa helped secure the Senate presidency for Alan Peter Cayetano after 13 of the chamber’s 24 senators voted to oust Sen. Tito Sotto Monday.

Cayetano said at the plenary that Matibag confirmed to him and other senators that Sotto allowed NBI agents to arrest Dela Rosa, a claim Sotto denied.

Senator Marcos later asked whether minority senators had been given advance warning after they reportedly vacated the premises before the shooting started.

The NBI on Monday tried but failed to serve a warrant of arrest against Dela Rosa issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with the crimes against humanity case former President Rodrigo Duterte is facing before The Hague-based tribunal.