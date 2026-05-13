Sari-Sari Store Convention slated at World Trade Center

Puregold Price Club Inc. will host its annual Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention starting Thursday, featuring a record-breaking lineup of brand partners aimed at supporting micro-entrepreneurs amid rising commodity prices.

The three-day event, held at the World Trade Center from 14 to 16 May, will feature more than 150 participating companies. This represents a 23 percent increase from the previous year’s lineup, providing store owners direct access to a wider variety of fast-moving consumer goods and emerging brands.

Puregold president Vincent Co said the expansion is a response to the growing need to support micro, small, and medium enterprises. Co noted that by bringing in more partners, the company can secure the necessary inventory for staple and emerging brands to ensure that business and earnings remain continuous for store owners.

To help retailers maximize their capital, the convention will offer exclusive deals, including 88-peso bundle packs and 25-kilo sacks of rice for P999.

The event also features enhanced cashback rewards for participants using the "P-wallet" digital system for inventory purchases.

The convention schedule begins with a first day reserved exclusively for TNAP members on 14 May. The second day will be open to PERKS members, while the final day on 16 May will be open to the general public.

In addition to supplier booths, the event will include business seminars led by industry experts and live performances from OPM artists. Co stressed that the convention serves as a testament to Puregold’s promise to provide the best deals and a reliable supply to the Filipino entrepreneur.