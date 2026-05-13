RLC declares record-high P1 dividend payout

“This also demonstrates RLC's ability to continuously and consistently return value to shareholders while maintaining a healthy and resilient balance sheet through disciplined capital management,” she said.

“More importantly, it reinforces RLC's position as a reliable and trusted organization that investors [and] Filipinos can confidently rely on over the long term,” she added.

The payout brings the company’s dividend payout ratio to 36 percent, likewise the highest on record and well above its policy of maintaining at least 20 percent of recurring net income. Shareholders on record as of 26 May will receive the cash dividend on 8 June.

RLC ended 2025 with P275 billion in assets, while shareholders’ equity stood at around P184.6 billion. Earnings per share rose 3 percent year on year to P2.80, while net book value per share reached P36.53.

RLC also reported consolidated revenues of P48.53 billion for 2025, up 13 percent year on year, driven by contributions from both its investment and development portfolios. EBITDA and EBIT rose 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively. Total net income increased 5 percent year on year to P16.17 billion, with P13.47 billion attributable to the parent company.

Aragon-GoBio said the proceeds for the record-high payout would come from the company’s investment portfolio—recurring income from RLC’s malls, offices, hotels, and logistics businesses—as well as capital recycling initiatives through subsidiary RL Commercial REIT (RCR).

“These cash inflows give us substantial financial flexibility and we use this to fund our capital expenditures, pay down debts, and also to return value to our shareholders through healthy dividend payouts,” she said.