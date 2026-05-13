Philippine seafood exports hit $514M

Data from the Philippine delegation showed that confirmed sales reached $450.6 million, while ongoing negotiations accounted for another $64.17 million.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the results demonstrated the expanding potential of the country’s fisheries sector in the international market.

“SEG 2026 shows that, like the oceans themselves, there is a vast market for Philippine seafood if we improve standards and marketing,” Tiu Laurel said.

The delegation was led by Agriculture Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther Bayate, together with officials from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute.

Bayate said government support remained critical in helping exporters compete in overseas markets, particularly in meeting strict international standards.

“These results reflect not just strong demand, but the dedication of our exporters and the importance of government support in navigating international regulations and positioning Philippine seafood competitively,” she said.

Twelve Philippine exporters participated in the expo, showcasing fresh and processed seafood products to buyers from more than 150 countries.

Officials said the Philippine pavilion attracted strong international interest partly because of its strategic location within the exhibition venue.

Aside from promoting seafood exports, the event also highlighted emerging technologies in aquaculture, including artificial intelligence-assisted fish processing systems and sustainable aquafeeds.

Industry officials said the Philippines’ strong showing in Barcelona underscored the country’s growing reputation as a competitive seafood supplier, although challenges remain in scaling production, improving logistics, and strengthening compliance with global standards.

The government said it plans to continue supporting exporters through technical assistance, regulatory guidance, and market development programs as global seafood demand continues to expand.