PDEA RO1 Intercepts 1.5KG Marijuana Shipment; Teen Arrested in La Union

Authorities intercepted an estimated 1.5 kilograms of suspected marijuana during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Pagdalagan Sur, Bauang, La Union, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old identified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1 (PDEA RO1) as a High-Value Target.

The operation was conducted by the PDEA La Union Provincial Office, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Regional Office 1 (RPDEU-PRO 1), and the Bauang Municipal Police Station.

Seized from the suspect were two large blocks of suspected dried marijuana with an estimated standard drug price of PhP180,000.

According to authorities, the volume of illegal drugs recovered from the suspect qualified him as a High-Value Target under anti-drug operations.

PDEA RO1 Regional Director Julius M. Paderes lamented the involvement of young individuals in illegal drug activities, saying the suspect should have been focusing on building his future instead of becoming involved in criminal operations.

“As a parent, it is truly heartbreaking to witness this. At 19 years old, this young man should be building his dreams, not destroying his future by carrying 1.5 kilograms of illegal drugs,” Paderes said.

The regional director also vowed to pursue the individuals behind the alleged drug network that recruited and influenced the teenager.

Paderes emphasized that despite the suspect’s age, he would still face charges under the law, warning the public that anyone involved in the illegal drug trade would be held accountable regardless of age or social status.

The suspect is currently under the custody of authorities and is facing charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.