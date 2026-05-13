Noise complaints

Dear Atty. Angela,

I am the principal of a school which is located within a small village. Some of the residents who live nearby have been writing complaints on the noise during school hours. Residents claimed they were exposed to loud noises from school activities, such as drums rolls, teachers speaking through microphones and megaphones, and students running, cheering and shouting during games played at the multipurpose center. It even reached a point that they want to have our school closed down or pay damages to them. However, the noise just comes from regular classes during weekdays and we have already taken steps to reduce them. Is there legal basis to claim that the noise is nuisance?

Berna

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Dear Berna,

No, academic noise, or sounds from legitimate school activities, is not a nuisance.

In the case of Couples for Christ School of the Morning Star v Malonda, et al., G.R. No. 278875 (26 November 2025), the Supreme Court clarified that determining whether a noise is a nuisance requires more than just considering the location, environment, and its effect on residents. Courts must also look at how reliable the noise tests are, the steps taken to reduce the noise, allowed noise limits, whether there was intent to cause harm, how many people complained and whether they represent the affected community, and what they did to address the situation.

In this case, the SC ruled that the residents failed to prove that the noise was unreasonably disturbing and that it worsened their health conditions. The residents’ statements showed only minor discomforts, not serious harm.

It was expounded that while location and environment are important in determining a nuisance, they must be weighed against whether the noise is normally expected from the activity involved. Here, the sounds complained of did not go beyond what could be reasonably expected from a school.

Further, damages cannot be claimed for alleged abuse of rights under the Civil Code. It found that the school did not intend to harm or annoy the residents and had taken steps to reduce the noise. There was no evidence that the school caused the noise willfully, with malice or bad faith.

Atty. Angela Antonio