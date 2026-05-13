NGCP lowers transmission rate for May billing

NGCP said the reduction was driven by lower transmission wheeling rates and ancillary services charges.

The fee for delivering electricity through the transmission grid declined by 14.16 percent, while ancillary services charges sourced from power generators decreased by 5.02 percent.

NGCP said only around 60 centavos of the total electricity bill charged to end consumers in May 2026 corresponds to transmission service delivery charges.

Meanwhile, ancillary services charges continue to be included in bulk transmission costs.

NGCP also clarified that it does not profit from ancillary services rates, saying the collections are directly remitted to generating companies.