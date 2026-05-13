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NGCP lowers transmission rate for May billing

(July, 15 2025) Transmission power plants that support electricity to substations to consumers seen in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Data released by NGCP on Monday showed that transmission wheeling rates inched up by 0.39 percent last June to PHP0.4611/kWh from PHP0.4593/kWh in the previous month. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that they will implement the Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to allow NGCP to collect PHP28.28 billion worth of under recovery from consumers within a seven-year period. Photo/Analy Labor
(July, 15 2025) Transmission power plants that support electricity to substations to consumers seen in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Data released by NGCP on Monday showed that transmission wheeling rates inched up by 0.39 percent last June to PHP0.4611/kWh from PHP0.4593/kWh in the previous month. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that they will implement the Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to allow NGCP to collect PHP28.28 billion worth of under recovery from consumers within a seven-year period. Photo/Analy Labor
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National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Wednesday said the overall transmission rate for May 2026 has been reduced and will be reflected in consumers’ electricity bills this month.

In an advisory, NGCP said the overall transmission charge for the April billing period, which will be billed by distribution utilities and electric cooperatives this month, dropped to P1.5983 per kilowatt-hour from P1.7526 per kWh in March, equivalent to an 8.8 percent decrease.

(July, 15 2025) Transmission power plants that support electricity to substations to consumers seen in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Data released by NGCP on Monday showed that transmission wheeling rates inched up by 0.39 percent last June to PHP0.4611/kWh from PHP0.4593/kWh in the previous month. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that they will implement the Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to allow NGCP to collect PHP28.28 billion worth of under recovery from consumers within a seven-year period. Photo/Analy Labor
Transmission charges push April power bills higher

NGCP said the reduction was driven by lower transmission wheeling rates and ancillary services charges.

The fee for delivering electricity through the transmission grid declined by 14.16 percent, while ancillary services charges sourced from power generators decreased by 5.02 percent.

NGCP said only around 60 centavos of the total electricity bill charged to end consumers in May 2026 corresponds to transmission service delivery charges.

Meanwhile, ancillary services charges continue to be included in bulk transmission costs.

NGCP also clarified that it does not profit from ancillary services rates, saying the collections are directly remitted to generating companies.

National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP)
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