Nearly P350-M worth of assistance released for over 34K corn farmers in Isabela

As of May 13, the regional office has released ₱349,606,125 million that supported 34,529 farmers affected by the dry spell.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the agency is providing immediate financial relief to farmers to help the sector procure agricultural inputs and resume farming activities despite the challenges brought by the drought.

“We understand that losing almost an entire harvest is devastating for our agricultural sector, which is why we are fast-tracking these cash transfers to help them,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Following the distribution in Isabela, the DSWD reported around 31,782 beneficiaries in Cagayan province are expected to receive ECT assistance worth P321.79 million next week.

According to DSWD, the ECT program aims to help farmers cope with the prolonged dry spell that has caused significant crop damage and affected livelihoods.

“Highlighting the importance of this timely intervention, the DSWD remains committed to ensuring that no affected farmer is left behind as they recover from the effects of extreme drought,” the agency said in a statement.