SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Nearly 1M Meralco customers hit by rotational brownouts

Nearly 1M Meralco customers hit by rotational brownouts
Published on

More than 920,000 Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) customers across Metro Manila and nearby provinces were affected by rotational brownouts on Wednesday after the Luzon Grid was placed under Red Alert.

In an advisory this evening, Meralco said manual load dropping (MLD) or rotational outages lasting two to three hours affected customers in parts of Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, and Rizal.

Nearly 1M Meralco customers hit by rotational brownouts
Power supply crunch forces emergency interruptions in Luzon

Around 270,000 affected services had already been restored as of posting time.

Meralco said large customers under the Interruptible Load Program (ILP) helped ease grid pressure by de-loading about 240 megawatts (MW).

Earlier today, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon Grid under Red Alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and under Yellow Alert from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NGCP said peak demand reached 12,537 MW while available capacity stood at 12,447 MW, with 4,681.6 MW unavailable to the grid.

Meralco
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph