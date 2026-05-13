NBI denies ‘wrestling’ with Bato in Senate arrest attempt

“He tackled our female agent when we were about to serve his arrest warrant," he said in a DZRH interview Wednesday.

He said a female agent was assigned to serve the warrant in the belief that it would result in a calmer exchange.

“Based on our assumption, because Senator Bato is from law enforcement and a senator, we assumed that if there’s a female presence, the conversation would be calm. Because if we bring a male agent who’s the same build as him, it might seem confrontational.”

Matibag said the team also expected a peaceful surrender given Dela Rosa’s background in law enforcement.

“But that’s not what happened,” he said, adding that no NBI personnel physically assaulted the senator.

Asked how Dela Rosa reached the Senate, Matibag said the senator was seen riding in a vehicle of another lawmaker, whom he did not identify.

“What probably happened was he hid, he lay face down in the car, so he was not seen.”

Pressed on the lawmaker’s identity, Matibag said: “Of course, he [Bato] was with his ally, which can be seen [in the session]. That senator was very active yesterday," he said.