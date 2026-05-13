Mynt growth surges on expanding finance services

“Our latest results are a clear signal that GCash is no longer just a digital wallet, but a primary engine of the Philippines' digital economy.

The quarterly growth reflects our success in scaling high-impact services like lending and wealth management while staying true to our mission of financial inclusion,” Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

Fuse Financing Inc., Mynt’s lending arm, reported cumulative loan disbursements of P406 billion, up 60 percent year on year. The company said more than 11.1 million borrowers have accessed credit through its GScore trust-scoring system.

Investment and insurance services also expanded during the quarter. GStocks PH grew its registered investor base to 1.9 million, while GCrypto users reached 5 million life-to-date. GInsure sold more than 192.4 million policies, up 274 percent year on year.

GCash also continued to strengthen its payments ecosystem, remaining the top InstaPay destination by transaction volume, according to the latest data from the Philippine Payments Management Inc.

The company expanded its transport payment services in Metro Manila through QR and near-field communication systems for rail and bus services, while its “Tap to Pay” feature now works across more than 150 million merchants worldwide.

Mynt said it continues to focus on financial inclusion, with 90 percent of users coming from lower socio-economic segments and nearly 80 percent based outside Metro Manila.

The company is also expanding its international services, with GCash now enabling transfers to foreign banks and e-wallets across 16 countries.