More than a man’s world

In the case of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), most women employees report to work before sunrise and return home after to work their next shift as providers and nurturers.

Perhaps this is what makes Mother’s Day celebrations at the ports more meaningful. These are not only a celebration of mothers as passengers and visitors, but of mothers working to keep the ports operating every day. This year, different Philippine Ports Authority offices organized activities that recognized the invaluable role mothers and women play in port communities nationwide.

At the Port of Calbayog, Terminal Management Office (TMO) personnel handed out tokens of appreciation to mothers traveling to Cebu City. They were biological mothers, adoptive mothers, single mothers, lolas and women whose care and sacrifices continue to inspire others.

The Port Management Office (PMO) at NCR North prepared a simple breakfast for the mothers in its workforce. At the Port of Batangas, bouquets of flowers were distributed to the mothers as a heartfelt symbol of gratitude. At the Port of Negros Oriental and Port of Siquijor, women passengers and employees received handcrafted personalized soap.

At the Port of Bohol, mother passengers received scarves, while PMO SOCCSKSARGEN handed out roses to the mothers in the workplace. Conducted in partnership with Men Opposed to Violence Everywhere (MOVE) and the PMO-GAD Focal Point, the activity reinforced the importance of promoting dignity, respect, and gender equality within port communities.

The celebrations may have been simple due to the higher cost of every necessity and basic need, but to receive flowers, scarves, soap, tokens, and breakfast meant everything to the women at the ports.

They reflect the larger reality that ports today are no longer spaces defined solely by male-dominated labor. There are more women, especially mothers, in the maritime and transport sector helping shape a more inclusive and compassionate workplace culture.

As PPA general manager Jay Santiago said, mothers and women port employees keep people connected, guide others safely, while carrying their burdens quietly and remaining steady even during rough waters.

Mothers and other women port employees belong at the ports so naturally because they are symbols of strength, sacrifice, and safe passage. We are all women in the same boat, steering forward. We hope everyone had a Happy Mother’s Day!