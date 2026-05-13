Liza Soberano makes a statement in pamaypay-inspired couture at Gold Gala

“It’s my favorite night! What an honor to share Forgotten Island on the Gold House gala stage alongside my sister, H.E.R.,” Liza shared.

Liza Soberano is serving full modern goddess energy in this look. She’s wearing a sculptural nude-champagne mermaid gown covered in intricate beadwork, sequins, and geometric embellishments that almost look like art pieces molded onto the dress from Phan Huy.

The silhouette hugs her figure perfectly before flaring dramatically at the bottom, giving that ultra-glam red carpet vibe.

What makes the gown even more striking are the fan-like details around the bodice and hips — it almost looks like a modern interpretation of a pamaypay, subtly paying homage to her Filipino roots while still feeling avant-garde and couture.

Filipino American celebrities, including Liza Soberano, H.E.R. and Manny Jacinto, walked the red carpet at the fifth annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Recognized as one of the most prominent celebrations of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture, the event honored trailblazers and leaders from various fields, including entertainment, fashion and technology.