Guimaras town pilot tests e-manifest

The platform aims to improve passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency of small to medium-sized domestic ferry service through the use of a QR code-based registration module.

Under the project, the Registry of Barangay Inhabitants (RBI) information will be integrated into the Manipesto©. All 14 barangays of Jordan are to register their residents in the Manifesto© system, with each ship passenger assigned a unique QR Code. The said QR Code will be scanned before boarding the ship which will become part of the digital manifest that will be provided real-time to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Arkitek will give the LGU access to the statistical data for collection and for the updating of the LGU’s RBI.

Gando expressed his gratitude to the partner agencies for their unwavering support in the development of the maritime industry of the entire province of Guimaras. He likewise mentioned that the digital manifest was once a dream but now a reality, which has been executed in his municipality, the first in the country.

“As the first LGU in the country to implement the QR code-based registration module, Jordan marks an important step forward in advancing digital governance and modernizing sea transport services,” according to the mayor.

Pollo likewise expressed his gratitude to the LGU for being an advocate of maritime modernization and vows stronger collaboration with all private and public stakeholders.

“Marina VI is honored to become a part of this historic movement that has been in development for almost 10 years. All credit of these efforts belong to Arkitek, the Municipality of Jordan and the shipping operators, who in the midst of maritime adversity, has taken initiative and pave the way to providing efficient, modern and safe services for the ridding public,” he said in a Facebook post.

Commodore Ludovico D. Librilla Jr., Commander of Coast Guard District Western Visayas, Mr. Michael Cabugatan Jr., provincial officer of DICT-Guimaras, and Renante Gaitan, MLGOO of DILG VI also signed the MoA as witnesses.