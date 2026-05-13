DSWD, UP ties for community development, social work education

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and University of the Philippines College of Social Work and Community Development (UP-CSWCD) formed a partnership on Wednesday to strengthen collaboration in community-driven development and social work education.

Held at the Office of the Chancellor of the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City, the DSWD and UP signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to integrate the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program as learning engagement platforms for UP students.

Representing the agency, DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez signed the agreement during the ceremonial MOA signing with UP.

“We are sincerely grateful to the University of the Philippines and the College of Social Work and Community Development for this meaningful partnership,” she said.

The DSWD-UP agreement allowed social work and community development students to participate in community immersion, practicum, and selected research activities in identified KALAHI-CIDSS municipalities.

Romualdez noted that through the KALAHI-CIDSS, the DSWD continues to advance community-driven development in empowering communities.

“At the same time, UP-CSWCD continues to produce outstanding future social workers and development practitioners, equipping them not only with knowledge but also with the values and lived experiences needed to serve the poor and the marginalized with competence and compassion”, the DSWD undersecretary added in her statement.

Meanwhile, UP interns participating in field activities will receive Cash-for-Work (CFW) benefits from the DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS program.

According to the DSWD, there will be a technical working group that will oversee coordination between the agency and UP, including annual planning, development of guidelines, identification of field instruction areas, and continuous program review.