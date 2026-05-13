DILG pushes stronger support for over 43,000 BHERTs nationwide

More than 43,000 BHERTs nationwide remain active as of February 2026, according to data from the DILG-National Barangay Operations Office. The agency said 88.83 percent of barangays across the country have organized their own teams to support community-level health response.

Originally organized during the COVID-19 pandemic, BHERTs continue to assist in monitoring residents, responding to medical emergencies, supporting vaccination drives, and implementing local health initiatives, particularly in communities with limited access to healthcare services.

The Department said it continues to organize, reactivate, and capacitate BHERTs through programs such as the BHERT-FRIENDS Project, which aims to provide frontline responders with practical guidance, coordination support, and tools necessary for field operations.

The DILG added that strong barangay health systems remain essential not only during large-scale emergencies, but also in addressing everyday health concerns faced by Filipino families and communities.