Denise Julia signs with US record label EMPIRE

“(Not so) secret’s out. I’ve officially signed to a US label. Thank you, EMPIRE,” Denise Julia wrote.

She also shared photos from the official contract signing ceremony, reflecting on her humble beginnings in Tondo, Manila.

“No shortcuts, No easy path, No nepotism (lol). Just years of choosing to create through every high and low,” she added.

Denise Julia also emphasized the importance of Filipino representation in the global music industry, saying local artistry deserves international recognition.

“This is only the beginning. WE JUST MADE HISTORY BABYYYY,” she said.

Founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami, EMPIRE has worked with several internationally known artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Bebe Rexha, 50 Cent and Cardi B.