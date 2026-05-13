Denise Julia signs with US record label EMPIRE

Rising Filipina R&B singer-songwriter and producer Denise Julia has signed with US-based record label EMPIRE, marking a major milestone in her music career and a breakthrough moment for Filipino representation in the global music scene.
The singer announced the deal on social media, expressing gratitude as she officially entered the international music industry.
“(Not so) secret’s out. I’ve officially signed to a US label. Thank you, EMPIRE,” Denise Julia wrote.
She also shared photos from the official contract signing ceremony, reflecting on her humble beginnings in Tondo, Manila.
“No shortcuts, No easy path, No nepotism (lol). Just years of choosing to create through every high and low,” she added.
Denise Julia also emphasized the importance of Filipino representation in the global music industry, saying local artistry deserves international recognition.
“This is only the beginning. WE JUST MADE HISTORY BABYYYY,” she said.
Founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami, EMPIRE has worked with several internationally known artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Bebe Rexha, 50 Cent and Cardi B.