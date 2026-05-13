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Demonstrators storm Senate to support the arrest of Sen. Bato dela Rosa

Anti-drug war activists storm the Senate complex to demand the arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is currently taking refuge inside the building to evade an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, in Pasay City on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. Dela Rosa previously served as police chief under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who perpetrated the bloody war on drugs that led to the killing of an estimated 12,000 to 30,000 victims, according to various human rights organizations. Protesters also call for the immediate start of impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte at the Senate.