Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not ignore small misunderstandings because they can be the start of bigger conflicts.
Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water upon waking up.
Career: You might miss important instructions so read the memo or email carefully.
Wealth: News about a delayed payment will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a lapis lazuli on your desk to enhance wisdom and smooth communication.
OX
Love: If the same issue keeps repeating, it may need a deeper conversation rather than playful affection.
Health: Avoid cold drinks especially at night because they might trigger coughing.
Career: You might hear complaints behind your back. Ignore them and stay graceful.
Wealth: Expect a refund or a small profit from a previous investment.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Hang a red tassel with a coin charm on your bag or door for protection.
TIGER
Love: A misunderstanding will be resolved with the right timing and tone of voice.
Health: If your neck hurts, stretching and massage will help.
Career: There might be a sudden call or meeting so be prepared.
Wealth: Avoid giving in to shopping apps and record your expenses first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 9
Advice: Keep a gray hematite stone on your work table for focus.
RABBIT
Love: If you are holding something in, it is better to express it than let it grow in your mind.
Health: It is a good day for stretching or walking. Move around to avoid colds and body chills.
Career: Your energy is great today so use it for creative tasks.
Wealth: A bonus or tip may come from someone pleased with your help.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a rose quartz pendant to promote harmonious interactions at home and work.
DRAGON
Love: Sometimes you do not need an answer; you just need to be heard.
Health: There may be signs of dehydration, so drink water even if you are not thirsty.
Career: Be careful in sharing ideas because someone might try to claim them.
Wealth: Cash is better than installment for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a green aventurine bracelet for luck in negotiations and protection.
SNAKE
Love: You keep revisiting a memory. Ask yourself if it is still alive or if it is time to let it go.
Health: Aromatherapy will help relax your mind today.
Career: You have a long-pending task, and it is time to finish it.
Wealth: A small win in a contest or raffle is possible, so give it a try.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Keep an amethyst tumble in your wallet for protection and mental clarity.
HORSE
Love: If you are waiting for an answer in love, do not force it. It will come at the right time.
Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long hours.
Career: You will receive praise from a boss or superior.
Wealth: A good deal for home essentials will come, so grab it while it lasts.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a white quartz tower on your main table at home to bring peace and harmony.
GOAT
Love: You might feel a bit insecure, but remember that you are enough.
Health: Watch out for dry skin and use the right lotion or oil.
Career: A new opportunity may arise within your company.
Wealth: Be cautious of sudden promos or “buy now” offers.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Keep a citrine crystal in your wallet for protection and extra luck with money.
MONKEY
Love: Someone has admired you for a long time but stays quiet.
Health: Eat fiber-rich food and drink plenty of water.
Career: A question will come your way that you must answer confidently.
Wealth: You will receive an unexpected gift or freebie.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a gold-plated lucky coin in your wallet for continuous blessings and good luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Do not let pride take over if you truly want your relationship to last.
Health: Reduce caffeine intake this week.
Career: You will receive good news from a former boss.
Wealth: It is a good day to list your expenses and make a budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Place a brown agate stone on your desk or coin box.
DOG
Love: If something in your relationship is unclear, ask instead of assuming.
Health: Make it a habit to relax before bedtime for better sleep.
Career: A teammate will relate to you today, which can be a good start to friendship.
Wealth: A long-awaited remittance or payment will finally arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 a.m.
Lucky Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Hang a green jade coin charm on your bag.
PIG
Love: Not all promises need to be fulfilled right away. Give time and understanding.
Health: Slight body aches may occur because of the cold weather.
Career: You will meet a new connection who can help you in the long term.
Wealth: You may receive a refund or settle a payment issue.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a silver charm in your wallet for luck and protection.