DA reopens California poultry imports

Under Department Circular No. 21, the DA said the move followed updated reports submitted by United States veterinary authorities to the World Organisation for Animal Health showing that California no longer has active HPAI outbreaks requiring statewide trade restrictions.

The Philippines and the United States operate under a regionalization agreement, where restrictions are imposed only if at least three counties report active cases.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the lifting of the ban balances food security needs with biosecurity protection measures.

“Lifting the import ban restores vital trade flows while protecting local agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

“It ensures access to high-quality poultry products without compromising biosecurity,” he added.

The DA said all import activities would continue to follow existing sanitary and regulatory protocols to prevent the entry of animal diseases into the country.

Industry observers said the resumption of imports from California could improve market supply conditions and strengthen competition in the local poultry sector, while helping cushion consumers from possible price volatility.

The agriculture department also reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring global developments involving avian influenza and enforcing strict quarantine and inspection procedures for imported poultry products.