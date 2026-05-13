Complaints filed vs Rhian Ramos, Michelle Dee, Samantha Panlilio

According to Totoy, he was allegedly detained for three days inside a condominium unit owned by Dee after being accused of taking an angpao that supposedly contained sensitive photographs connected to Ramos.

He also claimed he suffered physical injuries during the alleged incident.

Speaking to reporters, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption president Boy Evangelista said they are confident in the strength of the case following an investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation.

“We are very confident na this will be a very strong case because it took the National Bureau of Investigation to collect all the materials for a very strong case that will lead to certainty of conviction,” Evangelista said.

“Kahit na matagal, almost more than four months, I think the case is airtight, malakas, at very confident kami na ito ay sasampa sa higher court,” he added.

As of writing, Ramos, Dee and Panlilio have yet to release official statements regarding the complaints.

However, Dee’s legal counsel, Maggie Abraham-Garduque, previously denied the allegations and questioned the timeline presented by the complainant.

The lawyer argued that it would have been “physically impossible” for Dee to participate in the alleged detention and assault because the beauty queen was reportedly in Iloilo during part of the period cited in the complaint.

“Physically impossible and also incredible kasi based on the allegation of the driver, nangyari daw ‘yung alleged mauling and illegal detention from Jan. 17 to 19,” Abraham-Garduque said.

“However, records would show na si Michelle Dee was in Iloilo noong buong araw ng Jan. 17, and she was able to go back to Manila only on Jan. 18,” she added.

The lawyer also cited the results of Totoy’s medical examination, saying the findings allegedly did not match the injuries described in his testimony.

The controversy is linked to an earlier qualified theft complaint filed by Dee against the former driver over a reportedly missing angpao said to contain 10 valuable items. Nine of the items were later reportedly returned.