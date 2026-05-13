Co: Let the ball roll on VP Duterte, Bato cases

“Hindi natin nakita na pumasok si Bato sa matagal ng panahon, pero ngayon may botohan para palitan ang Senate President, nakita natin siya at nagpapakita. This timely maneuver only proves the hand of the Duterte family on the likes of Bato,” she said.

(We did not see Bato come to office for a long time, but now that there is a vote to change the Senate President, we saw him)

The solon doubled down on her assertions by noting how Dela Rosa was open to disregard his case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) just to block a case that was filed against the Dutertes, stating that the only individuals that the senator should be serving was the public.

Regardless of the developments, she reiterated that the Senate should proceed in a timely manner to conduct a trial on the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte that are expected to be transmitted this Wednesday, 13 May.

“Nagpalit man ang pamunuhan sa Senado, nananawagan pa rin tayo ng agarang paglitis kay VP Sara,” the lawmaker said.

(The Senate leadership might have changed, we are calling on the senators to immediately conduct a trial against VP Sara)

Aside from her calls to the Senate, Co also sought to address arguments concerning the supposed that Rome Statute did not apply to the pending arrest of Dela Rosa because of the “parliamentary immunity.”

Co clarified that such immunities do not apply whenever there are pending cases against public officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC) based on the provisions of the foundational treaty.

“Kapag si Senator Bato ay sina-cite niya na may immunity ang Senado hindi po ito consistent doon sa pinirmahan natin that’s Rome Statute na kapag may crimes against humanity na alegasyon at ebidensya laban sayo hindi pwedeng magtago sa official capacity daw as a senator,” she explained

(If Senator Bato cites that Senate has immunity, this is not consistent with the Rome Statute which states that when there is a crimes against humanity allegation and evidence against you, you can not hide behind your official capacity as a senator)

Senate Shakeup

On Monday, Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto was ousted in a coup in favor of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano who is considered as an ally of the Duterte family.

Prior to the vote, Bato, who had not been seen in the Chamber since 11 November, appeared after evading authorities from the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) who were there to serve a warrant issued by the ICC.

Since then, the senator has stayed within the premises of the Senate as he continues to refuse arrest.

For onlookers of the development, the move has been seen as a way to disrupt the impeachment of the Vice President for the second time.

However, Cayetano has denied such notions as he asserts that the Senate would act on the impeachment articles “forthwith” as indicated in the Constitution.

“We will do what has to be done, and there won’t be delays,” he stated.