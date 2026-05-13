CIDG recalls subpoena vs Dela Rosa over Senate protection order

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Wednesday recalled the subpoena issued to Sen. Ronald dela Rosa in connection with the revived investigation into alleged human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings linked to the anti-drug campaign during his time in the police force.

PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said CIDG operatives delivered the recall notice to Dela Rosa’s office on Wednesday morning, where it was received by the senator’s staff.

Tuaño said the move was made out of respect for the Senate’s protection order covering Dela Rosa.

“Ito ay may kaugnayan sa pinag-usapan ni chief PNP at ng direktor ng CIDG bilang respeto sa institusyon ng Senado kaugnay ng Senate protection order na in-issue nila para kay Senator Bato dela Rosa,” Tuaño told reporters.

He clarified that the investigation remains ongoing and that CIDG is completing its documentation before issuing another subpoena once the issue surrounding the Senate protection order is resolved.

“Kinokompleto nila yung documentation at, makaraang ma-settle yung issue ng Senate protection order, magsusumite ulit ang CIDG para magpa-receive ng panibagong subpoena kay Senator Bato dela Rosa,” he added.

The original subpoena directed Dela Rosa to appear at Camp Crame on Thursday, but the recall means neither the senator nor his lawyers are expected to report to CIDG headquarters.

The issue gained public attention after Dela Rosa unexpectedly appeared at the Senate on Monday during the chamber’s leadership change. He has since remained inside the Senate premises while facing renewed scrutiny over allegations tied to the anti-drug campaign.