CALABARZON braces for oil price shock

The region, home to major economic zones, manufacturing hubs, and thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises, is among the areas most vulnerable to prolonged fuel price increases due to its heavy dependence on transport, logistics, and industrial activity.

Committee members warned that rising transportation and food costs are beginning to strain key sectors including agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and energy, threatening both livelihoods and regional economic stability.

“With supply constraints and surging fuel prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Committee stressed the urgent need for coordinated action to protect consumers, industries, and vulnerable communities,” the committee said.

Government agencies reported that several short- and medium-term interventions are already being rolled out, including fuel subsidies, livelihood assistance, price monitoring of essential goods, and consumer protection measures.

Authorities are also implementing programs aimed at improving transport efficiency, encouraging energy conservation, and modernizing public transportation systems while continuing support for farmers, fisherfolk, workers, and industries heavily affected by rising fuel costs.

Beyond immediate relief measures, the committee emphasized the need for long-term structural reforms to reduce the region’s dependence on fossil fuels and improve economic resilience against future external shocks.

“Long-term strategies include the development and modernization of transport systems such as rail infrastructure, fleet electrification, and broader transport reforms,” the committee added.

Officials also underscored the importance of sustained coordination among government agencies and stronger public cooperation as global economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to affect fuel markets.