BPI stands alone in workplace rankings

BPI said the ranking was based largely on employee trust and workplace experience surveys. Internal data showed that 94 percent of employees are proud to work for the bank, while 88 percent consider BPI a great workplace.

“At BPI, we believe that when people feel valued and supported, they are empowered to do their best work,” said Gina Eala, BPI chief human resources officer.

“This recognition reflects the everyday experiences of our employees and affirms our commitment to building a workplace where everyone can grow and thrive,” she added.

The bank, which employs more than 22,000 people nationwide, said it continues to expand programs focused on employee growth, wellness, and flexible work arrangements under its “MORE in BPI” initiative.

BPI also highlighted its wellness framework, which includes mental health services, financial support programs, comprehensive medical coverage, and special assistance initiatives such as paid cancer care leave and leave donation programs for employees facing serious illnesses.

The Ayala-led lender said its people-first approach has helped drive a 95 percent employee engagement rate, which management believes supports both productivity and long-term business performance.

As one of Southeast Asia’s oldest banks, BPI said the recognition reinforces its strategy of strengthening workplace culture as part of broader organizational growth and transformation efforts.