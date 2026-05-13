Ayala profit slips 5% on weaker property business, high base effect

“Given global macro conditions, our near-term focus is on resiliency through stronger cash generation, prudent cost management, and disciplined capital allocation. Our portfolio is positioned for long-term value creation,” AC CEO Cezar P. Consing said on Wednesday.

BPI posted a 2 percent increase in net income to P16.9 billion, supported by higher revenues from loans and fees. Globe’s core net income rose 9 percent to P4.9 billion as demand for mobile data and broadband services remained strong.

AC’s energy and infrastructure arm, ACEIC, saw net income jump 60 percent to P2.6 billion, helped by stronger contributions from ACEN and foreign exchange gains.

Meanwhile, Ayala Land’s net income dropped 23 percent to P5.4 billion due to slower property development revenues, although its leasing and hotel businesses continued to grow.

Despite the headwinds, AC said its financial position remained strong, with consolidated cash reaching P71.9 billion and parent-level cash rising to P15.9 billion.