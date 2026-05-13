Austria upbeat over Beermen’s QF odds

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the Top 6, 7, or 8. All you have to do is win. Even if you’re in the Top 4, you still have to win the first game,” said Austria, whose boys are facing a twice-to-win disadvantage against the third-seed Elasto Painters.

“We’ve had a lot of come-from-behind wins, but in this tournament, that’s a scary situation because every team has improved a lot.”

The Beermen blew hot and cold early on. They opened their campaign with former Melbourne United center Marcus Lee as import before bringing in former National Basketball Association campaigner Justin Patton.

But Patton had a controversial exit as he refused to show up in their game against Magnolia, prompting the Beermen to play with an all-local crew that led to a 101-120 setback last month.