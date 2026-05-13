Adiong questions Imee's motives for criticisms of Sara impeachment process

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong challenged the recent allegations of Senator Imee Marcos against the House of Representatives amid the ongoing impeachment process, claiming that such criticisms show a clear partisan view of the issue.

In a statement issued this Wednesday, 13 May, Marcos claimed that the reasoning of the House Secretariat concerning the delay in the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil had previously said that their office was still in the process of furnishing copies of the thousands of pages contained in the approved Articles of Impeachment.

Garafil noted that the careful reproduction of documents was as a means to ensure that the copies that it would transmit were accurate.

Marcos, on the other hand, claimed that such reasons were inexcusable as she claimed that the House had plenty of personnel that could assist in the tedious process.

She also expressed that during the previous impeachment, the House was swift in its transmittal of the impeachment articles, doing so on the same day that the papers were approved.

“This delay appears less like an administrative concern and more like a political maneuver to control the timing of the Senate proceedings,” the senator said.

“I, for one, want the impeachment proceedings to begin, proceed, and be resolved in a timely manner, so that the Senate and the rest of government can return their full attention to the pressing issues burdening the Filipino people,” she added.

Partisan Position

However, Adiong sought to defend the lower house, stating that Marcos attacks seem to be calculated and made to cast doubt on the entire impeachment process.

The lawmaker noted that such remarks carry the notion that the senator has already judged the cases even before the trial has started.

“Instead of preparing to objectively evaluate the evidence once the impeachment trial begins, Senator Imee Marcos appears to have already taken a partisan position by constantly attacking the House, questioning motives, and advancing narratives favorable to the Vice President,” he said.

On the issue of the transmittal of documents, Adiong once again defended the House as he stated that the meticulous approach taken by the secretariat was intended to prevent legal challenges that may arise from incomplete records.

He further stressed that such allegations are merely empty air and made to simply stir rumors online.

“We cannot trivialize due process simply to satisfy media sound bites or artificial political timelines,” the solon expressed.

Adiong also called out Marcos for attempting to discredit the resounding vote of 257 lawmakers through insinuating that the turnout came in exchange of monetary favors that were offered to them.

He labeled such accusations as “irresponsible and insulting” not only to the lawmakers themselves, but to the millions of Filipinos that had voted them into their respective positions.

“Madaling magbato ng paratang sa media. Mas mahirap patunayan iyon sa ilalim ng panunumpa,” he said.

(It is easy to throw allegations at the media. It is more difficult to prove it under oath)